$10,000 Reward Offered for Recovery of Missing 8-Year-Old

Iyana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WLTX) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since the May 5th stabbing death of her mother, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Department.

"Someone knows where Iyana may be," said Martboro County Sheriff Charles B. Lemon. "Her family is grieving the death of her mother and is anxious for Iyana to be home with them."

Investigators say a multi-agency investigation continues into the May 5 stabbing death of Ella Lowery at her Craig Circle home in Bennettsville, Iyana was last seen in her home the evening of May 4, but was missing when her mother's body was found the next morning, police say.

If you have any information, please contact the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office at (843) 479-5605 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

