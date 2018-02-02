$10K Reward Offered in Aiken Double Homicide Case

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Aiken, SC (WLTX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives is searching for suspects in a double homicide investigation, and offering $10,000 reward for information.

Harry A. Butler, 26, and Logan Michael Novak, 28, were shot and killed on the 300 block of Bradby Lane in Aiken on November 18, 2017.

The suspect/s reportedly fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477, ATFTips@atf.gov or atf.gov/contacts/atf-tips.

