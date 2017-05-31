11 Students Arrested After Fight at SC High School

(Photo: WSPA)

Eleven students have been taken into custody following a series of fights that broke out at T.L. Hanna High School on Wednesday morning.

Order was restored at the school by midmorning and school officials and deputies were reviewing video footage to try to figure out the details of the melee.

Nikki Carson, a spokeswoman for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said the trouble started shortly after 8 a.m. when a school resource officer noticed an argument involving two students near the mall of the school, which is near the cafeteria. The officer was trying to break up that argument when several other fights started, Carson said.

"The officer called for backup and many officers responded quickly," she said. "Everything is under control now."

Along with county sheriff's deputies, multiple Anderson Police Department officers responded to provide backup.

Police Capt. Mike Aikens said his officers were told as many as 20 students were involved in the series of fights.

Kyle Newton, a spokesman for Anderson School District 5, said he had few details Wednesday morning, but that school officials would work to make more information available later in the day.

There is no word yet on whether any students are seriously injured.

"We are thankful that the situation was contained as quickly as it was," he said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved