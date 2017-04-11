$1.1 Million in Counterfeit Goods Seized at Charleston Port

Images of some of the seized products. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - About $1.1 million in counterfeit mobile phone accessories have been seized at the port in Charleston.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations says they seized the material back on March 14. According to agents, the products were made in China and supposed to be delivered to the Upstate.

The seized products included phone cases, charges, cables, and headphones. About 85,000 products that contained logos from Apple, USB, Bluetooth, BluRay, LG, Marvel, DC Comics, Hello Kitt and Dr. Dre were found.

Those companies confirmed to Border Protection that their logos were being used without their permission.

They also found 38,000 power adapters which had markings that suggested they met federal safety standards. However, those markings were also not legitimate, and officials say those products could have posed a safety hazard to anyone who used them.

f you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-allegation provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

