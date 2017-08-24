12 People in SC Won $50,000 or More in Powerball

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - While no one in South Carolina won the $758 million Powerball jackpot, but there were plenty of other winners.

One player won $1 million, three players won $200,000 and another 8 players won $50,000.

More than 129,000 tickets won $4.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball 4.

The $1 million ticket was sold at the Speedway #02837 at 509 N. Goose Creek Blvd. in Goose Creek. This ticket matched the first five white ball numbers drawn at odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

The 7-Eleven #36822A on Clemson Blvd. in Seneca, Around the Clock BP Inc. on Hwy 34 in Newberry and Fast Fuel #9 on W. Main St. in Williamston all sold the three tickets worth $200,000.

These ticket holders matched four out of five white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number at odds of 1 in 913,129. They also spent the extra $1 for PowerPlay® to have their $50,000 prize multiplied by “4.”

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Wednesday night’s $758 million jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single ticket of any lottery game in U.S. history. Nationally, six tickets sold for last night’s drawing won $2 million and there were 34 $1 million prizes won.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $40 million. You can see that drawing at 11 PM on WLTX.



© 2017 WLTX-TV