12-year-old dies after shooting outside funeral of man killed by police

John Cooksey, 12 WSAV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy has died at a Georgia hospital two days after he was critically wounding by gunfire at a funeral home.



The Savannah Morning News reports Chatham County Coroner Bill Wessinger confirmed that John Cooksey died late Monday.



Savannah police say the shooting happened Saturday at Bonaventure Funeral Home following the service for Ricky Jerome Boyd. He was killed last month by police sent to arrest him on a murder warrant. Authorities say Boyd was shot after he pointed a BB pistol at officers. He was a suspect in the slaying of Balil Whitfield.



A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday and charged with the funeral home shooting. The juvenile suspect's name has not been released. Police said they don't believe the shooting was meant as retaliation for Whitfield's death.

