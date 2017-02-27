12-Year-Old Girl Missing from Orangeburg County

Kaniyah Janeice Milhouse (Photo: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the community for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kaniyah Janeice Milhouse was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on February 26, She is approximately 5'7" tall and 100 pounds, with light skin, brown eyes and black hair styled into two "puffs." She was last seen wearing a red bulldog sweather, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordans.

If you have seen her or any information, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

(© 2017 WLTX)