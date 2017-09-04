13-year-old Boy Injured in Columbia Shooting

(Photo: Columbia Police Department Twitter)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Columbia Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot late Sunday night in Columbia.

The department says the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 1500-block of Ashley Street.

Officers tell News 19 the 13 year-old victim was sent to the hospital. We are told he was hit in the upper body but is expected to be ok.

Police say they do not know what led to the shooting and it is an isolated case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

