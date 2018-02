Kylan Daniels, 13, went missing February 11th in the Savannah, Georgia area. (Photo: Custom)

Savannah, GA (WLTX) - A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in the Savannah, Georgia area.

The Savannah Police Department says Kylan Daniels was last seen in the 100 block of Juniper Circle around 5:30 p.m. on February 11.

Daniels is 5'7" and 95 pounds. If you see him, authorities say to call 911 immediately.

#SPDMissing: Kylan Daniels, 13, 5'7", 95 lbs. He was last seen in the 100 block of Juniper Circle at around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/Xa6G0fMjt8 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 12, 2018

