13-Year-Old Girl Missing in Orangeburg County

Jamella Houser (Photo: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Orangeburg,County, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg deputies are looking for a missing 13 year old girl.

Jamella Houser was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Jammers Skate-n-Fun on Murray Road in Orangeburg.

Her family says she suffers from asthma but does not take medication unless she has an attack.

If you know where she is tonight call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

