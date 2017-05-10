14-Year-old Missing Columbia Girl in 'Imminent Danger'

Khadence Sharpe (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Sheriff Leon Lott states that Khadence Sharpe was last seen at her home on Monday, May 1, 2017 on Loggerhead Road. Khadence was picked up by an unknown person in a dark colored Toyota Scion TC.

The vehicle had dark rims and white writing on the top of the windshield.

The Sheriff stated that Khadence had not been heard from until Wednesday, May 3, 2017. A message was sent from her phone to her family which led them to believe that her life is in imminent danger. Khadence is described as a 14-year old black female, black eyes, 5’3” tall, 110 pounds, with curly black hair.

Anyone with information about Khadence should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMES-SC, www.crimestoppers.com, or text TIPSC to CRIMES (274637).





