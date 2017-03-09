$1,400 in Liquor Stolen from Vista Restaurant

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Officers say a suspect stole $1,400 in liquor from the Blue Marlin restaurant in Columbia's Vista.

The crime happened back on February 28 at the business, located on Lincoln Street.

According to Columbia police, the suspect broke in around 6:30 a.m. When a worker arrived hours later, he noticed that the place had been burglarized, with damage to a cabinet and the missing alcohol.

Officers have surveillance video of the suspect leaving the store. They say he loaded up the liquor into a plastic trash bag, then put it into a Chevy Trailblazer.

Investigators say the vehicle appears to have damage on the front passenger's side of the grill and items hanging from a read view mirror.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers through one of the following methods.

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

