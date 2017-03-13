15 Candidates Vie for 5th Congressional District Seat

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The race is on to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District in a special election set for June 20, 2017. But first, the Republican, Democrat and Libertarian parties will have to whittle down their field of candidates.

Candidate filing for the special election ended Monday with 15 candidates in the running for the seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney, who was confirmed as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget in February. The district covers Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Newberry, Spartanburg, Sumter, Union and York Counties.

Democrat candidates include Alexis Frank of Rock Hill, Les Murphy of Fort Mill, and Archie Parnell of Sumter.

The Republican field includes Chad Connelly of Rock Hill, Ray Craig of Lake Wylie, Sheri Few of Lugoff, Tom Mullikin of Camden, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, Tommy Pope of York, and Kris Wampler of Indian Land.

Bill Bledsoe, N. Cooper and Victor Kocher are running under the Libertarian flag. Also running are Josh Thornton (American Party), Bill Bledsoe (Constitution Party) and David Kulma (Green Party).

Primaries are set for May 2, 2017, with rnoff elections set for May 16, if needed.

