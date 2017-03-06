(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - The city of Newberry is spending $1.5 million dollars on a new tennis complex.

"My tagline, every time I talk about this is we're not trying to build a tennis center, we're trying to build a tennis program," Scott Sawyer said.



Sawyer is the Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the City of Newberry and is overseeing the $1.5 million project.



"We're looking to have a building and pro-shop and bathrooms in it, but we're looking at six hard courts and three clay-tech. Clay-tech is a berber carpet that has hard, true clay on it," Sawyer said.



"We've met over one hundred times in the last seven years," Mark Gardiner said.



Gardiner will be the complex pro. He's the Director of Tennis for the city and the head coach for the Newberry College tennis team, which will also share the facility.



"We're going to have programs for the tiny tots, ages four (and) up to the senior citizens from 75 to 80 (years old)," Gardiner said.



Folks in the area said they've got mixed emotions about the project because it will replace Oakland Park.



"Some of them are sad because I played there when I was little," Bennie Sue Hiller said.

Hiller was raised across the street and Sylvia Owen was hoping to take her grandson there to play.

"I like it because I know Newberry College needs to use the land and they need it there to improve their own facilities. I have mixed emotions because I do have a grandson who is on the way and it was kind of nice having the field there, but I'm not opposed to it. It's fine," Owen said.

"It'll be good. I can see it from right here I believe," said Hiller.

The city said they hope to finish the project by September.

