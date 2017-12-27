15-Year-Old Dies in Car Accident

Winnsorboro, SC (WLTX) - A 15-year-old died in a car crash in Fairfield County Tuesday around 5:20 p.m.

The coroner's office says Mykel Rodriqus Hampton Beaufort died when the car he was driving collided with another car on Highway 34 near Pine Top Road.

The Highway patrol says Beaufort lost control of the car, ran off the side of the road, over corrected and hit the other vehicle.

The driver of the other car was injured. Troopers say those injuries are not serious.

