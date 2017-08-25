15-Year-Old Girl Missing In Sumter County

Sumter, SC (WLTX)-- Sumter deputies need your help finding a missing 15 year old girl.

Kenya Horrace was last seen by her mother on August 24, 2017 around 5 p.m. at her home on Black River Road in Sumter County. She might be wearing a purple shirt and camouflaged fatigue pants. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you know where Kenya Horrace is call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2008.

