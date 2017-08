Sumter, SC (WLTX)-- Sumter County deputies say a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe.

Officers say Kernya Horrace was found Friday afternoon, and is now back with her family.

She'd been missing since 5 p.m. on Thursday when she was last seen at her home.

Further details on her discovery were not made available by law enforcement.

