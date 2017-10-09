16-Year-Old Girl Missing from Horry County

16-year-old Natascha Angel King is missing from Horry County. She is believed to be in the company of 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun (inset). (Photo: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Horry County police are asking for the public's help to locate a teen missing from Horry County.

Natascha Angel King, 16, was last seen on Thursday, October 5, in the Carolina Forest area of Horry County, according to Horry County police.

King is described as a 16-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5'4" and weighing around 120 lbs.

Police say they believe she is in the company of 36-year-old Donshay Calhoun.

If you see King or Calhoun or have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Horry County Police Department immediately at (843) 248-1520.

© 2017 WLTX-TV