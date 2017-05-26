17-Year-Old SC Teen Dies in Accidental Shooting

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Sumter, Sc (WLTX) - A teen has died after Sumter police say he accidentally shot himself.

Officers say around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to an apartment on Miller Road in Sumter. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ortagease Easterling with a gunshot wound outside the building.

Easterling was taken to a Columbia area hospital where he died Friday morning. Based on the investigation, police say the shooting was determined to be an accident.

Officers don't know yet how Easterling acquired the gun, which was recovered by officers.

