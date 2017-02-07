Application Review Committee (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Recreation Commission is one step closer to having new leadership after a year long saga of corruption allegations, leadership removal, ongoing criminal investigations, and litigation.

"We look forward to really just simply finishing up the process, picking the final six for the board and for them to go to work," state Representative Joe McEachern said.



McEachern said Richland County lawmakers are making sure they do it right by selecting the six residents who will fill the vacancies on the board of the recreation commission.



"That's the reason we are being so diligent in picking this board because this board is going to have the complete responsibility of hiring the executive director of the Richland County Recreation Commission," he said.

Seven residents sit on the board, but after allegations of corruption four stepped down and two were removed by former Governor Nikki Haley.

The committee tasked with recommending candidates to the whole delegation selected the 18 that they are most confident in.



"It doesn't exclude anybody at this stage. All 64 applicants can be considered by the entire delegation and all of those applications are going to forward. What we're hoping to do with this is give the benefit of the committee's time and review and having heard from the individual applicants," delegation chairman Representative James Smith said.



The delegation will soon recommend the final six to Governor McMaster. He'll approve or reject their selection.



"There is a late February meeting of the Richland County Recreation Commission. Ideally I would love to have everybody done, completed in time for that," Smith said.

McEachern said they'll be applying this process to other commissions and hopes the public will have more faith in them and the commission.



"We want them just to be confident. We just have to restore that confidence back to the community. That we hear them. That we listen. And we responded," he said.

Commenting on the lawmakers recommendations, the Richland County Recreation Commission provided this statement.

"The Commission is pleased to hear that the Richland County Delegation is working diligently to make sound recommendations to the Governor for Board replacements. We look forward to the naming of the new Board and are encouraged that this will help move the agency forward," head of human resources, David Stringer said.

The commission's next board meeting will be February 27.

