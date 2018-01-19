Teen Found Shot To Death in Richland County

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly shooting Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. this morning on the 100 block of Gayle River Road.

Deputies found an 18-year-old shot in the front yard of his home.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

If you have any information that can help in this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX-TV