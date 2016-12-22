$1,800 in Cigarettes Stolen from Gas Station

(Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for two suspects who they say made off with $1,800 worth of cigarettes.

Officers say the suspects committed the crime at the Circle K in Lugoff on December 18th.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspects. They are believed to have been connected to other robberies in Richland County.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMES-SC.