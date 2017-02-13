19 People in SC Illegally Arrested by Immigration Agents

(Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents say they arrested 19 people in South Carolina who had entered the country illegally.

The action was part of a targeted law enforcement operation in our state, North Carolina, and Georgia that saw a total of 190 foreign nationals get taken into custody. The goal was to find immigration fugitives, re-entrants, and at-large criminal aliens.

Of those arrested, ICE officials say 127 had prior criminal convictions, while 29 had previously been removed from the United States, then illegally re-entered.

Officials says amont those arrested was a man living in Georgia who was wanted in Mexico on charges of homicide and attempted homicide. Another was living in Charlotte had had previously been convicted on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

ICE says they do not conduct sweeps, checkpoints, or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.

