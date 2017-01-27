19-Year-Old Killed in Sumter Shooting Identified

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County coroner's office has identified the 19-year-old who was killed in a shooting.

The office says 19-year-old Kyre Bethea was the person who was shot and killed at a home on Somerset Drive Thursday night.

Deputies say they were called to a home there around 6:50 p.m. Paramedics worked to save him but he died at Palmetto Tuomey hospital a short while later.

A person of interest was located at another residence in the park. Deputies have not yet said if that person is facing charges.

(© 2017 WLTX)