19-Year-Old Makes History in Newberry

West Columbia, SC - (WLTX) - "This is crazy", says Kody Jacobs, the Newberry native who is changing the landscape of the city's fire department work force.

She's not just changing the landscape, but at the young age of just 19, Jacobs is making history as the first hired female firefighter of the City of Newberry.

She has been preparing to be a firefighter since she was 14. In her early teenage years, she joined the Explorers' program, where she began to train and learn the ropes. Now that her mission has been fulfilled, she want's other to know that they can do it.

"I really just want to help his department more as a firefighter and just be an inspiration to females everywhere," Jacobs said.

As the saying goes, it takes a village, and the fire department is no exception. Apart of that village is Chief Keith Minick, and he believes Kody has something special.

"I think that Kody had the drive when she interviewed and the passion that showed she wanted a job here and she wanted to serve her community," Minick said.

Although Jacobs is making history, she says her real goal is to simply serve the community.

"I hope that I set the standard and be the example for other females that eventually want to get hired on in this department or anywhere," she said.

