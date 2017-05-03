2 Arrested After Drones Found at SC Prison

File photo (Photo: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolina prison.



Warrants provided to The Associated Press show two men were arrested overnight Tuesday near Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County.



It's the second case where people have been charged for trying to use a drone to smuggle contraband into a South Carolina prison. One man is serving a 15-year sentence after officials found a crashed drone outside a maximum-security prison in 2014.



Prisons officials for years have warned of the threat posed in prison by smuggled cellphones, which were included in both drone attempts. A measure making it illegal to fly a drone near a prison has passed the state Senate but stalled in the House.

