2 Victims in Fatal Lexington County Crash Identified

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victims of a fatal wreck that happened near Gaston Tuesday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Gary w. McDonald, 60, and Henry Trey King, 20, both of Gaston, were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the collision.

The accident happened in the 2900 block of Sharpes Hill Road at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

McDonald and King were in the same car when they were attempting to avoid a head on collision with a car that was passing others when their car was hit from the side.

The driver and 3 passengers from the other car were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Both victims were not wearing their seatbelts when the collision occurred.

