2 dead after fiery accident on I-77 in SC

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities tell NBC Charlotte two people are dead following a fiery crash in Chester County Saturday morning.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 8 a.m. on Old Mill Road near I-77.

Troopers say the driver of the car ran off the side of the road, went down on an embankment struck trees.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, troopers say. Officials have not yet released the identities of the two victims.

