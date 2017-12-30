WLTX
2 Drop Off 20-Year-Old's Body at Hospital, then Leave

wltx 2:31 PM. EST December 30, 2017

Greer, SC (AP) - Authorities say two people dropped off a dead 20-year-old man at a South Carolina hospital, then left before anyone could ask questions.
    
Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said Armani Wilson was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Greer Memorial Hospital emergency room.
    
Dill says Wilson didn't have any obvious injuries and an autopsy has been ordered for Saturday.
    
Dill said in a statement that the coroner's office is helping Greer Police try to figure out what happened and who dropped Wilson off without staying around.
 

