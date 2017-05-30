2 killed in wreck in Gadsden

Fatal accident. (Photo: The Associated Press)

GADSDEN, SC - GADSDEN, S.C. (AP) - Two people have died when their car ran off a road and hit a tree in central South Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that the Highway Patrol says the wreck happened around 6 p.m. Monday on state Highway 48 near Gadsden.

Troopers say a car was passing another vehicle and lost control, ran off the road, hit and tree and exploded in flames.

The driver and a passenger died in the wreck. A third person was taken to a Columbia hospital. There was no word on that person's condition.

The names of the victims have not been released.

