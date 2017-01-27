2 Men Dead After Driver Loses Control of Vehicle

File Photo. (Photo: AP)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two men dead in Aiken County.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning near Clinton Church Road and Joe Scott Road in Salley.

24 year old, Austin Nunn of Wagener and 32 year old, Michael Polk of Salley were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nunn was the driver of the Chevrolet pick up who lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

Officials believe the excessive rate of speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in the crash.

A Toxicology report is pending.

(© 2017 WLTX)