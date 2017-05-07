Coroner: 2 minors, 1 adult die following fatal house fire

WINNSBORO, SC - (WLTX) -- Three residents are dead following a fatal fire early Sunday morning, according to the Fairfield County Coroner's Office.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 100 block of Robinson Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. The home is a total loss and officials have not released the names of the deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning in Newberry.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. SLED is also investigating the incident.

