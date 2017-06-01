2 People Displaced After House Fire

Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Northeast Columbia. They tweeted this photo out. (Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating after a house fire in Northeast Columbia.

It happened around 11 p.m, Wednesday on Sawgrass Court off Valhalla Drive.

The Columbia Fire Department says no one was injured, but two people are displaced.

Authorities says there is about $250,000 in damages. Three cars were also damaged.

The cause is still being investigated.

