2 People Displaced After House Fire

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating after a house fire in Northeast Columbia.
It happened around 11 p.m, Wednesday on Sawgrass Court off Valhalla Drive.
The Columbia Fire Department says no one was injured, but two people are displaced.
Authorities says there is about $250,000 in damages. Three cars were also damaged.
The cause is still being investigated.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs