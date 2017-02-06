2 People Shot While Driving on Garners Ferry Road

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two people were shot early Monday morning while driving down the 8000 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Richland County deputies say the incident happened around 2:30 Monday morning.

Deputies say the male and female victims were shot in the upper body and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their condition is still unknown and deputies are still investigating this case.

If anyone has any information about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

