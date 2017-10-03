2 Richland One Schools Briefly Placed on Modified Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon

(Photo: WLTX)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Two Richland School District One schools were briefly placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution Tuesday afternoon while deputies searched for a suspect in the area.

Richland School District One says Mill Creek and Caughman Road Elementary schools were briefly placed on a modified lockdown just before noon Tuesday as a precaution while Richland County deputies searched the area near the schools. The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m., according to district officials.

Deputies say they were searching for a home invasion suspect in the area. Just before 1 p.m., deputies told News 19 they were clearing the scene. They did provide any additional details about the crime in question or a resolution of the search.

