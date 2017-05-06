2 USC Players Cleared in 5 Points Assault, Ex-Player Wanted

Jalen Dread (Photo: Gamecocksonline.com)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say they are looking for a former USC football player in connection with a recent assault in Five Points, but have cleared two other players of any involvement in the attack.

Columbia police announced Saturday that they want to find 20-year-old Jalen Antwan Dread on a charge of simple assault.

Officers say last Saturday, Dread was at the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street. Investigators have determined Dread struck a male victim several times in the face during an argument.

The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police reviewed surveillance video and conducted several interviews before announcing the charge.

Dread had been a member of the Gamecocks, but left the team after the end of last season.

Officers say they've also determined that wide receiver Deebo Samuel was not at the bar during the time of the assault,. Samuel's lawyer and USC football Coach Will Muschamp also said earlier this week that Samuel wasn't there.

Samuel's name had been written down in an incident report taken that night, but that was based on an unconfirmed report from someone who was at the bar.

Police say another player mentioned in the report was at the bar, but was not involved in the assault.

Anyone with information about Dread’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV