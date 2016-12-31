2-Year-Old Child Found Dead in Midlands Creek

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A two year old boy has been found dead in a creek in Kershaw County.

Coroner David West said around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers got a report that Neko Jacob Clark was missing. West said the child was at his grandmother's house when he somehow got out and wandered off.

His body was found in Twenty-Five Mile creek near Longtown Road in Lugoff around 7:15 p.m

An autopsy will be performed on the child Monday.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Lugoff Fire Department were all involved in the search. The death remains under investigation.