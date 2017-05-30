20 SC Chipotles Hit by Credit Card Hack

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Chipotle has released more information about the credit card security incident they initially reported on April 25, including details about which locations were hit.

In a lengthy release, the company says an investigation revealed malware designed to access payment data on credit cards was used at most of its 2,249 restaurants across the country between March 24 and April 18 of this year.

Chipotle said the malware that breached its system has been removed.

"Because of the nature of the incident and the data involved, we lack sufficient information to determine how many unique payment cards may have been involved," said company spokesperson Chris Arnold.

Information taken through the malware included card numbers, expiration dates, internal verification codes, as well as the cardholder's name.

Twenty Chipotles in South Carolina were hit by the security breach, including four in the Columbia area. Customers can search their local Chipotle using the tool provided on the company's website, which also lists the specific time frame when the malware was used.

The company lists a number of steps customers can take to ensure they are protected.

