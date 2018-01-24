$200K Lexington Powerball Winner Revealed by His Wife

Powerball tickets. (Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington man's wife informed him that a winning ticket was purchased in Columbia — little did she know it was her husband!

The man realized he was the winner of $200,000 after looking at his ticket and calmly saying, "Well, look at that."

His $50,000 win was quadrupled with the purchase of PowerPlay for $1.

“My wife still thinks I’m lying about the ticket being a big winner,” the winner said. “She won’t believe it until the check is in her hands.”

The couple plans to pay off their house and car. A vacation is also a possibility, but the winner says he will leaving the planning to his wife.

“I planned the last vacation we had together. It was a bomb.”

Express Lotto on Bush River Road will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

