A church is surrounded by flood waters following flooding in the area October 5, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

APRIL 25, 2017 - Columbia, SC (WLTX) – A committee overseeing Richland County's recovery efforts from the 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew say there are still thousands of homes that haven't been repaired, and right now the money isn't there to help those homeowners.

Tracy Hegler, Director of the Richland Development Services Planning Department said, “There’s a real need to manage expectations here and help folks understand really what we’re grappling with. In the past we’ve shown you a lot of charts and we’ve given you a lot of numbers and statistics, but very simply, we have 5,474 unmet needs. Homes that we’ve identified have some sort of damage or issue.”

Hegler showed a chart detailing only 94 structures rebuilt or with construction underway after the October floods in 2015, with 376 more proposed with current allocations. An additional 5,474 “rebuilds” remain unfunded under current federal disaster relief funds.

(Photo: Santaella, Tony)

Richland County Council has formerly requested additional $57.5 million through Senator Lindsay Graham’s office. Council also requested that the threshold for funding Low to Moderate Income (LMI) assistance be reduced from 70% to 50%.

The US Government has already increased dam repair funding from $39 million to $48 million. Initial estimates of Federal money available for Matthew damage in the County are $36 million.

After the severe flooding in the Midlands of South Carolina in 2015, Richland County Council established a Blue Ribbon Committee to be a stakeholder group responsible for making recommendations to the Council about recovery efforts as well as securing and distributing flood relief money. Various governmental, non-governmental non-profits and community, neighborhood and faith based groups were invited to join the committee, which formed in February 2016.

At the latest meeting, the Committee voted to recommend HAMVIS Properties as the vendor responsible for clearing damaged mobile homes in the region as well as working with local mobile home sales companies to place new mobile homes for displaced residents. The cost of each unit is $62,000, with minor variations for additional work required on these sites.

