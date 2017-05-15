Midlands Go Red for Women Luncheon Set for May 18

2017 Midlands Go Red for Women Luncheon

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Want to stop heart disease in women? Participating in the Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon on May 18 is a great place to start!

The 2017 Midlands Go Red for Women Luncheon is set for Thursday, May 18 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the USC Alumni Center. The event includes a heart-healthy expo, educational breakout sessions and a seated luncheon to raise awareness and educate attendees about heart disease in women. Our own Ashley Izbicki will emcee the luncheon, which will feature a keynote address from Paula Harper Bethea and a celebration of some very special local women survivors.

Nationally, heart disease claims the lives of more than 460,000 women each year and kills approximately one woman every minute. Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. But we can change that because 80 percent of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

The American Heart Association of the Midlands encourages Midlands women to attend this year’s luncheon to learn how to take steps to lead healthier lives and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. Tickets are $50. Funds raised will be used for research and education to help reduce disability and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke in the Midlands.

To register, volunteer or for more information, call 803-806-3091 or visit midlandsscgoredluncheon.heart.org.

Go Red For Women encourages women and their families to take action and live a healthier life. So, let’s get started. Let’s unite. ¡Unámonos! Together we can prevent heart disease and stroke.

