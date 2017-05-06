2017 Rosewood Crawfish Festival Today

Crawfish and food of all sorts on display at the 12th annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The 12th annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival has kicked off in Columbia Saturday morning.

There will be music from more than 15 bands, 10,000 pounds of Louisiana crawfish, a little crawdaddy carnival for the kids, and an artists village featuring designs of more than twenty-five local artisans.

Parking is free with free shuttle service at the South Carolina State Fair Grounds. Rosewood Drive is blocked off from the Holly Street intersection to the Harden Street intersection.

