$21 Million to Improve Newberry County

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - About $21 million will be used to enhance public safety and recreational facilities in Newberry County.

"It's a good package," Walter Shealy said. "While taxes are high and I know everybody feels they're high. Relative to other parts of the country and other states, our taxes are not high."

Shealy lives in Newberry County. He said he's okay with his tax dollars going to fund the money needed to create about a dozen public safety and recreational projects throughout the county.



"There is something in here for everyone," Michelle Long said.

Michelle Long is the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and helped notify the public on what they voted on last November.



"We have various municipalities and within this particular referendum, Silverstreet gets something. Pomaria gets something. The city of Newberry gets something. Prosperity gets something (and) Little Mountain as well," she said.

The projects include an 800 MHz Emergency Radio System costing $7.4 million, repairs and improvements to the detention center totaling $1.4 million and a $4 million recreation complex off of Highway 34.



"There will be baseball fields, playground equipment (and) a splash-pad water park," she said.

The Newberry Opera House will also be benefiting.



"We are getting a dehumidification system," Molly Fortune said.

Fortune is the Executive Director of the venue.



"Having too little humidity or having too much humidity actually degrades the surfaces of the building, so we're talking about a longevity issue and keeping us around for a lot longer," she said.

The bond will be repaid by the county's penny tax which was first enacted in 1998.

