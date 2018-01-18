$250K from Food Stamp Fraud Paid Back to SC

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina has recovered $215,249.46 from abuse of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2017, according to the Attorney General's Office.

During 2017, 60 individuals were prosecuted state-wide for food stamp fraud, resulting in $209,132.67 in restitution to the Department of Social Services.

The total amount, $215,249.46, was collected through cases in the probation system or direct payment to the DSS related to cases prosecuted by the SC Attorney General's SNAP Fraud Unit.

Restitution totaling $820,108.64 has been ordered from cases investigated by DSS and prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office since the agencies' partnership formed in January 2015.

“The people in our office and at DSS have been working hard to find people who are abusing the system and making them pay back what they’ve stolen from taxpayers,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The food stamp program is crucial to so many families and individuals who use it the way it was intended, so we’ll continue to bring to justice the criminals who are stealing money not only from taxpayers but also from those in need.”

Approximately 703,023 South Carolinians receive SNAP benefits.

