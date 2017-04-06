28 Townhomes Coming to BullStreet Development

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Twenty-eight townhomes are coming to the still-evolving BullStreet development project near downtown Columbia.

The Moore Company announced Thursday that the development will be called "TownPark at Bullstreet.

The units are described as "sleek, modern town homes," with a garage and a rooftop terrace, as well as a private park. They feature a brick exterior with contemporary, higher-end finishes.

The 28 town homes for sale will consist of two- and three-story floor plans with prices ranging from $300,000 to $400,000.

“More than ever, people want to live in a walkable, urban environment where restaurants, shopping and entertainment are a short walk away,” says Graeme Moor, the owner of The Moore Company." “As BullStreet develops, there won’t be a better place to enjoy in-town living.”

The BullStreet development is the large rebuilding of what was the old state mental health facility. The lynchpin of the structure right now is Spirit Communications Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies.

© 2017 WLTX-TV