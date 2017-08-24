Argument Leads To Car Plowing Into Home

Columbia Police are investigating what caused a car to crash into a home sending three people to the hospital. (Photo: Columbia Police)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Columbia Police tell News 19 an argument between a man and his girlfriend is the cause of a car plowing into a home overnight.

It happened in the 400 block of Duke Avenue early Thursday morning, according to Columbia Police.

We are told the passenger in the car, Carlos Brown was arguing with his girlfriend when he grabbed the steering wheel, causing the crash.

A 17 year old male asleep in a bedroom at the time the car came plowing through the home has minor injuries and is expected to recover.

CPD Traffic safety unit are on scene at the 400 block of Duke Ave investigating a vehicle collision into a house, with injuries. pic.twitter.com/aKv6IkA0GS — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 24, 2017

Columbia Police say Carlos Brown is charged with Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature.

