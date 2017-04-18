THINKSTOCK

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno told police he hates white people and shouted "God is great" in Arabic before the killings.



All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.



Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.

The imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people was not a member of his center.

Sayed Ali Ghazvini said Tuesday that he and other faith leaders are trying to identify Kori Ali Muhammad.

Authorities say Muhammad yelled "God is great" in Arabic while being taken into custody. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says he also told authorities he hates white people. All three victims were white.

Ghazvini offered prayers to the victims and their families. He said that members are shocked.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.





