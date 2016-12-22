3 Killed in Wreck in Horry County

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SOCASTEE, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in a wreck in Horry County.

The patrol told local media that the wreck happened shortly about 3:15 a.m. Thursday southwest of Socastee.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line of a road and ran off the highway into a ditch and then struck a tree.

Southern says the driver and two passengers died in the wreck.

Their names have not been released while relatives are notified.