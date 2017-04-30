Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department says they've rescued three missing hikers at the Congaree National Park.

The three were reported missing around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials say the group was able to make cell phone contact with emergency crews. That helped crews determine a location of where they were. Emergency crews then told the hikers to remain where they were until they could be located.

At 11 p.m., the fire department announced they'd found them and that everyone was returning to the command base.

None of the people were believed to be injured.

