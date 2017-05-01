3 Missing Hikers Rescued from Park

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man Sentenced for Attempted Rape and More
-
Aiken Police Looking For Missing 13-year-old
-
Columbia Fire Department Locates Missing Hikers
-
Monday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Stabbing Victim Uncooperative with Deputies
-
What You Need To Know Ahead of Primary Races
-
Deshaun Watson passionate about giving back
-
Uncomfortable Family Money Talks
-
Councilman Demands Drainage Issue Fix
-
Two child sex offenders explain how they picked their targets
More Stories
-
Ex State Trooper Accused of Sex Crime with Underage GirlMay. 1, 2017, 11:14 a.m.
-
Midlands' Risk of Severe Weather Slightly UpgradedMay. 1, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
-
Nation weighs in, naming April's calf TAJIRIMay. 1, 2017, 8:39 a.m.